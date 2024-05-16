One person has died after a small plane crash just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, the Godley Fire Department said.

Crews responded to the crash and subsequent fire in the 8600 block of West FM 4. The Cleburne Fire Department also responded to help.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=847401830764185&set=a.225255932978781

The road has now been cleared and no further details were given about the identity of the person who died.

Local and federal authorities are investigating the crash at this time.