‘I will always miss him': 20-year-old fatally electrocuted while doing tree work in Arlington

At 20 years old, Carl Blaylock III, who went by Tray, had already made his family proud: He was the first one to graduate high school.

“He was the best brother I could ask for. He was loving, caring, and me and him did everything together," said Jasmine Blaylock, 22.

She and her dad say Tray had so much more to accomplish.

"He wanted to travel the world," Jasmine said.

Arlington Police say on Saturday, May 25, around 1:25 p.m., they responded to a home in the 4700 block of Belle Point Ct.

They said Tray was up in a tree doing work with a chainsaw when he apparently hit a power line and was electrocuted.

Police said he was pronounced dead on the scene, and "officers had to step in to keep family members back from the tree while firefighters worked to safely get his body down."

Police said right now, they don't have evidence that a criminal offense occurred, and it appears to be a tragic accident.

“He was too young. He had so much more to live for," said Carl David Blaylock, Tray's dad. "I will always miss him. Always miss him."

He said his son was a good kid who never got into trouble, and had a lot of love.

“He loved his fiancé... he loved the baby coming, I mean, just, a very loving person," Carl said.

Tray and his fiancé had already named their baby Leilani Marie Blaylock. The name is Hawaiian, a nod to one of the places on Tray's travel bucket list.

“He was working to save every penny he can for the baby," Carl said.

Now, the family is trying to raise money for Tray's cremation, as well as a trust fund for his baby girl, due in December.

Perhaps Tray's biggest accomplishment of his life, is still to come.

“He wanted Leilani to have the best life that he didn’t have. He wanted to give her everything that he couldn’t," Jasmine said.