Dallas resident wins $5 million in Texas Lottery scratch-off game

A Dallas resident is the first big winner of the Texas Lottery scratch-off game Luxe, taking home a $5 million grand prize.

The Texas Lottery said the winning $50 scratch-off ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store on Hillcrest Avenue in University Park.

The winner, expected to take home roughly $3.25 million after taxes, remained anonymous.

The grand prize was the first of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in the game. The game also offers 154 $10,000 prizes and more than 7,600 $1,000 prizes. So far, six of the $10,000 prizes have been claimed and 378 of the $1,000 prizes have been claimed.

The Texas Lottery said Luxe offers nearly $240 million in cash prizes on more than 6 million tickets distributed. The overall odds of winning a prize in the game is 1 in 3.48.