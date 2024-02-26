Garland resident wins $1 million on scratch off ticket

A Garland resident won $1 million on the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Millions Club, according to the Texas Lottery.
The winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven at 2529 Oak Lawn Ave. in Dallas.
The winner asked to remain anonymous.
This $1 million willing ticket was the second of 10 top prizes to be claimed in the Millions Club game, which offers more than $161 million in total prizes.
