Foodie 411: Nick & Sam's milestone, Foxtrot closes and Tim Hortons expands

Steak, steak and more steak, plus coffee, more coffee and doughnuts are on the menu this week

By Sarah Blaskovich | The Dallas Morning News

DallasNews.com/Food writer Sarah Blaskovich dishes about a noteworthy milestone for Nick & Sam's Steakhouse in Dallas, the collapse of Chicago-based Foxtrot and Tim Hortons' plans to expand.

NICK & SAM'S STEAKHOUSE CELEBRATES 25 YEARS

Nick & Sam's opened on Maple Avenue in Dallas in 1999, and it was one of those places that quickly became known for being a celebrity hangout. The owners credit Dirk Nowitzki as its first celebrity regular, but over the years, it's been a celebrity hot spot. Nick & Sam's celebrated its 25th anniversary with an invitation-only birthday party on Sunday. True to its reputation, a bunch of celebrity regulars were there.

FOXTROT CLOSES 33 LOCATIONS ABRUPTLY

Foxtrot, a coffee shop based in Chicago abruptly closed 33 locations including four in Dallas. Managers were informed by corporate on Tuesday that Foxtrot would be closing. Media reports say the company is headed for bankruptcy. So on Tuesday, before lunchtime, four Foxtrots in Dallas closed while customers and employees were in the stores. It's sad news for the regulars who will miss Foxtrot and sadder news for the employees who lost their jobs without warning.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT TIM HORTONS EXPANSION PLANS

Tim Hortons continues expansion plans in North Texas. The Canadian breakfast cafe famous for its doughnuts and coffee plans to open shops in Coppell, Denton and Saginaw in late 2024 or early 2025. All three Tim Hortons in Dallas-Fort Worth will have drive-throughs. The company has over 5,000 cafes globally now finally, it's Dallas-Fort Worth's turn.

