Foxtrot alternatives to get your coffee fix

With the sudden closing of all Foxtrot locations in Dallas, coffee lovers are looking for a replacement. We gathered similar cafes and markets in DFW to help fill that latte-shaped hole in your heart.

This neighborhood coffee bar and market is the most similar to Foxtrot. The local chain was started by avid foodie couple Zac and Emily with their friend Cullen. There are four locations spread across Dallas on Knox Street, the Arts District, Main Street and Oak Cliff.

Located in the old Foxtrot location in Highland Park Village, the New York style dining has become a staple in the area. The restaurant boasts seated dining and a cafe where patrons can grab a quick coffee.

This is another Dallas staple that offers more than just coffee, but the market and bakery does have a cafe. They are known for their ice teas and fresh lemonades.

Founded in Cedar Hill, Texas this coffee house has expanded across North Texas. The company makes small batches of coffee in its Roastery in Dallas.

Just a few blocks from the former Greenville Foxtrot location is Halcyon, a "Coffee + Bar + Lounge." The location offers coffee in the morning and cocktails at night, plus a full regular and vegan menu.

In the vibrant Hardwood district, the teal façade coffee house has an artistic atmosphere. They even have a coffee happy hour from 4 - 5 p.m. daily.

This coffee shop started in the Design District and has since opened locations across North Texas. The craft coffee cafe has a full menu and offers brunch at some locations.