Rick Ross jokes about Drake's involvement in DFW private jet crash, FAA clarifies false reports

Hip Hop Mogul Rick Ross caused a buzz on social media this week after reports emerged that his private jet had crashed in Dallas.

Confusion arose after photos of the incident went viral online, prompting the 48-year-old rapper and record executive to respond about the supposed crash on Friday.

Ross, who performed at The Garden Restaurant & Bar in Dallas on Thursday, May 2, shared a story on his Instagram, expressing gratitude towards everyone who had shown concern for his safety and sending him prayers.

The "Hustlin" rapper went on to claim that while he was flying on his private plane, he saw a fighter jet that shot at his aircraft, forcing him to make an emergency landing. Ross jokingly claimed the fighter jet belonged to rapper Drake, with whom he had a feud in recent months.

However, Federal Aviation Administration officials clarified that the jet had only gotten stuck in the grass after landing at Arlington Municipal Airport on Thursday, May 2.

"A Gulfstream G-5 business jet’s left main gear got stuck in the grass while taxiing after landing at Arlington Municipal Airport in Texas around 6:30 p.m.," the FAA said in a statement.

My jet just crashed ; Drake OvO F16 fighter jet just shot us down 🔥🔥 #rickrosscarshow june1st #BBLDRIZZY #Champagnemoments — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) May 4, 2024

Nearly a month ago, Ross made fun of Drake's private plane, joking that it was old and that the "Hotline Bling" rapper needed to be careful the next time he used it.

On April 15, Ross released a diss record against Drake called "Champagne Moments." Drake responded with a diss record named "Push Ups," in which he addressed several other artists, including Ross.

Both rappers previously made hit collaborations like "Aston Martin Music," "Diced Pineapples," and "Money in the Grave."