The Dallas Mavericks are more than just a basketball team for Cheryl Jackson.

“You don’t understand. I have been a fan since I was a little girl,” Jackson said. “I have all of these signed posters, jerseys, this hat and now Kyrie’s shoes!”

Yes, she is now the proud owner of the shoes Kyrie Irving wore during the Mavericks game 6 win that took them to the Western Conference Finals. Jackson was standing right behind the scorer's table when it happened.

“You know, he had given his shoes to a kid after their game in Oklahoma City. So, I literally told my husband, I am telling you. I am going to get his shoes,” Jackon said.

If you have watched any of the games on television, you probably have seen her. She is the woman, center court, who doesn’t sit down. And she loves being known as such.

“I already tell people when they sit behind me. I cannot sit down. I am the sixth woman! They need to hear me. We have to cheer them on,” Jackson said.

You may also know her as the leader of Minnie’s Food Pantry in Plano. Since 2008, she has lead the food distribution center to serving 28 million meals to date, at a current rate of about 22,000 meals a month.

It’s not lost on Jackson how hard this team and their front office have worked to build to this moment. She said she is just happy the season is still alive. And yes, she will be at their first home game of the Western Conference Finals, which will be game three on Sunday.