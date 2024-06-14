Teen wanted in connection with two Pleasant Grove murders

Dallas police are searching for a teenager wanted in connection with not one, but two deadly shootings.

Police say the first happened on Dec. 11 in the 10500 block of Lake June Road in Pleasant Grove.

The second, they say, was on May 2 not far away in the 2400 block of N. Masters Drive.

Clutching her son's necklace, last month, Ana Aguirre explained what led to his murder. Friday, she spoke with NBC 5 again from her hospital room.

“I do not sleep. I cannot eat. The last image that I had of him was when he was passing and the pain he was in and that kills me,” said Aguirre.



She says it happened on Thursday, May 2 around 7 p.m. when on a trip to the grocery store, she hit an SUV while pulling onto N. Masters Drive. Police described it as a minor accident.

“I didn't see this car coming. I had an accident,” said Aguirre.

Shortly after, she says a woman claiming to be the driver's mom appeared.

“We got a little heated because she wanted my insurance card and said she wasn't leaving without my insurance card,” explained Aguirre.

Because she says she didn't have a hard copy of her insurance card on her, Aguirre called home for her family to bring it.



Her 16-year-old son Isaac showed up moments later.

“My son tried to step in to protect his mama as he always would. Unfortunately, I guess the lady involved in the accident I guess reached out to her people,” said Aguirre.

Those people, Aguirre says, showed up, continued the argument but then left.

“They came back within minutes and they just, the boy jumped out the car and opened fire, hitting my son in the forehead and injuring two other people,” said Aguirre.

She says Isaac’s father held Isaac in his arms as he was dying.

“How could somebody be so cruel to take somebody's life over a piece of metal that could've been fixed easily? I had insurance. I never refused to give them insurance,” said Aguirre.

This week, Dallas police identified the suspect as Pablo Veliz, a 17-year-old police have now linked to the December murder of a man on Lake June Road, about a mile-and-a-half from where Isaac was shot.



At about 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 11, police say they were notified of a shooting victim at a Mesquite area hospital. The victim, 27-year-old Aarzo Jones, was taken by private vehicle to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.



Police said an investigation also determined Veliz is the suspect in Jones' murder.

“He didn't only take one life, he took two lives, and he's a kid himself but at this point, taking two lives, you know what you're doing,” said Aguirre.

Living without her youngest child, she says, will be the same and that catching Isaac's killer is the only way to bring her peace.



The suspect, 17-year-old Pablo Veliz, remains on the run.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward in connection to the case. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477) or online at P3tips.com.



Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Chris Walton with the Dallas Police Homicide Unit at 214-671-3632 or by email at christopher.walton@dallaspolice.gov, or Detective Chelsea Whitaker with the U.S. Marshals Task Force at 214-557-9314 or via email at chelsea.whitaker@dallaspolice.gov.