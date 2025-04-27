severe weather

Severe storms possible by midweek in parts of North Texas

The greatest severe weather threat will likely be on Wednesday

By NBC 5 Weather Experts

Rain and storms return this week and bring the potential for severe weather across parts of North Texas.

Most locations will stay dry on Monday with mostly cloudy skies. While areas west of Fort Worth could see some thunderstorms develop by Monday evening.

Additional strong to severe storms are expected to develop across much of North Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday. All modes of severe weather will be possible.

The greatest severe weather risk will likely be on Wednesday as the dryline moves further east into the area.

Since the ground is already saturated from recent rain, additional heavy rain may also result in flooding across parts of the area.

Make sure you have the NBC DFW app downloaded and keep checking back for additional updates!

