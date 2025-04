Krum voters will approve or deny three proposed amendments to the city's charter in Saturday's election.

Among the amendments, voters will consider approving an $11 million bond for a fire and police facility, and a $9 million bond for street improvements.

Voters will also decide whether to maintain the current sales and use tax rate for street maintenance and repairs.

Voters will vote "For" or "Against" for each proposition.

Krum Proposition A

REAUTHORIZING THE LOCAL SALES AND USE TAX IN THE CITY OF KRUM, TEXAS AT THE RATE OF 1/4% TO CONTINUE PROVIDING REVENUE FOR MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR OF MUNICIPAL STREETS. THE TAX EXPIRES ON THE FOURTH (4TH) ANNIVERSARY OF THE DATE OF THIS ELECTION UNLESS THE IMPOSITION OF THE TAX IS REAUTHORIZED.

Krum Proposition B

THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS IN THE AMOUNT OF $11,000,000 FOR FIRE AND POLICE FACILITY AND THE LEVY OF TAXES SUFFICIENT TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS.

Krum Proposition C

THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS IN THE AMOUNT OF $9,000,000 FOR STREET IMPROVEMENTS AND THE LEVY OF TAXES SUFFICIENT TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS.

Election Day is May 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.