When the nonprofit group Wings of Rescue took flight Saturday to deliver 166 animals to other states from overcrowded shelters in DFW and Houston, NBC 5 was granted exclusive access and Brian Curtis went along for the ride.

The plane took dogs, cats and rabbits from Texas to rescue groups in Maryland, New York and New Hampshire.

"The mission is to save as many lives as we possibly can," said Ric Browde, co-president of Wings of Rescue.

The journey started at Meacham Airport in Fort Worth, with animals loaded on the plane at 5 a.m.

The next stop was Houston, where the plane picked up even more animals.

From there, the flight headed north.

After four hours in the air, the plane touched down in Frederick, Maryland.

Local volunteers were waiting.

"We take them all to our shelter, and they all get adopted out within like three weeks," said Rheanna Lerma with Small Miracles Cat and Rescue.

The next planned stop was New Jersey, but there was an unexpected hitch.

"Because President Trump is landing in New York, all planes are grounded in the New York metropolitan area, and we can't land where we wanted to, which is Teterboro, so we have diverted to White Plains and we're on our way."

The diversion to White Plains, New York, meant that rescue groups waiting in New Jersey had to scramble to get to the new rendezvous airport -- they all made it.

"You guys are our heroes. You made the drive," Browde told them.

The final stop was New Hampshire.

"Now all we have to do is deliver the last batch up to Laconia. And it's going to be a long day. But boy, 166 pets are really happy," Browde said.

More than 12 hours after takeoff from Fort Worth, all of the shelter pets from Texas were on their way to new homes.

Wings of Rescue has saved more than 78,000 pets since its founding in 2012.

Its flights are made possible by donations through the organization's website www.wingsofrescue.org.