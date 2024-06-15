Lewisville

Highland Village Fire Chief arrested in prostitution operation

Denton County Sheriff Office arrested 14 people who attempted to purchase sexual favors for money

By NBCDFW Staff

Denton County Sheriff's Office arrested 14 people in a "Prostitution Demand Suppression Operation" in Lewisville, Texas on Thursday, June 13.

The operation works to suppress prostitution in a community by arresting individuals who attempt to purchase sexual favors for money.

One of the 14 people arrested on charges of Solicitation of  Prostitution, which is a State Jail Felony, was Jason Scott Collier who is the Highland Village Fire Chief. Collier was also charged with resisting arrest, according to a press release from the Denton County Sheriff's Office.

The City of Highland Village was made aware of Collier's arrest and has placed him on paid administrative leave pending further investigation, according to a statement from the city.

Collier was promoted from assistant fire chief to fire chief for Highland Village in 2022.

He has served the Highland Village Fire Department since 2008.

