Minnie's Food Pantry: Serving Families in North Texas

Minnie’s Food Pantry alongside NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are committed to fighting hunger in North Texas and we need your help!

Minnie's Food Pantry was founded on April Fool’s Day, 2008, with a tagline of HUNGER IS NO JOKE, as many did not believe that food insecurity was a need in Plano, Texas and surrounding areas. Their mission is to provide healthy meals, educational resources, and basic life necessities with a deep care for children and families in need across the region. However, by providing vitamin and protein-rich foods, some of these hardships may be alleviated.

Their programs and services are divided into 3 tiers.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Programs/Services

Feed Just One Program

MFP provides perishable and non-perishable items to food insecure families via drive through service, providing each family with 75-150lbs of food each visit! Items include a Minnie's Family Food Box, along with fresh meats, fresh produce, bakery items and dairy products.

Empowerment Center

Through Minnie's Empowerment Center, families are encouraged, educated, and empowered to become more self-sufficient, in an effort to transform lives. This is done through educational trainings, classes and resources provided such as: financial literacy, health and nutrition, Microsoft certification, job skills trainings and more! These classes are available to the community and are often offered in both English and Spanish!

Minnie's Boutique

Provides FREE basic necessities such as clothing, cleaning supplies, toiletries, household items, diapers, and baby products to low-income families. Program participants are given a monthly allowance to spend on basic necessities in an effort to help offset expenses and allow reallocation of resources for other needs such as rent, electricity, medical bills etc.

The need in North Texas has continued to grow. With inflation on the rise, the cost of living is rapidly increasing, and more families are seeking food assistance from the organization. You can help by donating food, meals, basic necessities, and monetary donations to Minnie’s Food Pantry.

For more information, click HERE.