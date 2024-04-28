Areas of Kaufman County see nearly a foot of rain in 48 hours

Rainfall ended early Sunday afternoon but left behind many locations with high water and some homes taking on significant flood damage.

George Hinkle lives at the end of Sunset Drive, just outside the Kaufman city limits, where a nearby reservoir did not drain quickly enough to prevent floodwaters from spilling out to neighborhoods.

“This is a problem that doesn’t seem to be going away, doesn’t seem to be going away at all,” Hinkle said.

NBC 5 first introduced viewers to the Hinkle family in October when they were forced to escape rising flood waters just months after buying what they thought would be their retirement home.

Hinkle says his family has been living in Forney for the last six months and were not at their Kaufman Co property when the latest flood took hold Friday when 7.5 inches of rain fell.

“My neighbor here, we’re going to have to see what we can do about getting her some sandbags just to keep her property from flooding.”

It’s the second significant flash flooding event since October, when two people died after their vehicle was swept away.

Hinkle said his family lost all of their therapy animals in the flood six months ago.

“They become parts of your family, all of them are gone,” Hinkle said. “We don’t have any of them left.”