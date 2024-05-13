Family mourns death of bicyclist killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run crash

Family and friends are grieving the tragic loss of a Fort Worth man who was killed while doing what he loved: riding his bicycle.

Daniel Frost, 49, was found dead in the area of East 1st Street and Beach Street on Saturday, May 11, after Fort Worth Police said they received reports of a hit-and-run crash just before 6 a.m.

An investigation was prompted by homicide and traffic investigators following Frost's death. Officers said they believed Frost was riding a bike when he was struck by a vehicle and left for dead not far from the north entrance of Gateway Park.

According to Frost's family, he was an avid cycler familiar with the stretch of road. Every Saturday morning, Frost would bike at least 10 miles in the area before meeting up with other cyclists.

Frost Family Daniel "Dan" Frost, 49 (pictured on the left), was allegedly killed in a hit-and-run by 26-year-old Rolando Cruz on May 11, 2024.

"The bike looked like it was probably at least three city blocks away from where he was," William Goodrich said. "It looked like (the bike) got drug under the car for a long way. Just destroyed it. No tires. The seat was lying in the road."

Goodrich and his wife live in the area. They use the nearby park trails daily and were horrified by Saturday's scene.

"It was really bad," Goodrich said. "It made us really scared for a minute of coming to this park."

On Sunday, May 12, authorities arrested 26-year-old Rolando Cruz in connection with the fatal hit-and-run crash. He is charged with a collision involving death.

Fort Worth Police Rolando Cruz, 26, is charged with collision involving death after he allegedly ran over and killed Daniel Frost, 49, in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday, May 11.

Cruz was booked into the Tarrant County Jail with a $40,000 bond.

As of Monday afternoon, investigators had not determined the cause of the crash. Cyclists in the area, like Andrew Clark, said they were shocked and on alert.

"Riding on the roads is always a bit dicey," Clark said.

On Monday afternoon, Clark biked several miles on the shoulder of E. 1st Street, not far from the site of the fatal crash.

"I try and avoid Beach Street," Clark said. "Normally, I'll ride all the way down First Street and get on the Trinity Trail, and come back."

However, Clark said his route had to change due to updates and Mother Nature.

"This trail ends up being part of the Trinity Trails. So, in normal conditions, I can get on it," Clark said.

"They have the trail closed under 820 for construction. And then there are several parts in the park where the trail has been washed out by erosion on the Trinity. So, that's why I was taking this back route (today)."

The City of Fort Worth is aware of the need for street improvements. A federally funded project to expand bike lanes is currently underway. According to the latest project update, E. 1st Street will fully become a bike lane from I-35W to Haltom Road.

Meanwhile, cyclists, runners, and others who use the trails ask drivers to be courteous and give room to others on the road.

"Be very cautious and make sure that you give the right-of-way 'cause mass rules," Goodrich said. "I don't care what the law says. Something that's bigger than you can hurt you bad."

Loved ones created a GoFundMe in support of Frost's memorial services, which is expected to be put up later this week on his behalf.