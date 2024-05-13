Lancaster

Lancaster man calls for stricter leash laws following alleged dog attack

By Candace Sweat

A man in Lancaster claims that an unleashed dog bit him and wants answers from the city regarding code enforcement.

Arthur Fleming spoke during public comments at the Lancaster City Council meeting on Monday.

Fleming said he often sees dogs off their leashes outside of the dog park. He told the council this resulted in an injury last month.

At least one of three dogs off their leashes bit him on the leg as he walked near a community park off Jefferson Street.

“I said, ‘hey get your dogs, man.’ So, I just stood there while they nipped at me. I didn’t move; I just let them nip me until they came and got them and started walking off,” Fleming said.

He said he called the police department, and the fire department showed up to assess and treat his wounds. However, Fleming said officers never came.

“We were in the ambulance for about 45 minutes waiting for police or animal control to come get the guy’s information,” he said. “They never showed up.”

Lancaster Police confirmed off-camera during Monday’s city council meeting that they did receive a call to dispatch an officer to the incident. Still, dispatch was canceled once Fleming received medical attention.

Documents show that a report wasn’t filed until Fleming drove to the police department the next day.

The City Code of Ordinances prohibits dogs from ‘running at large’ and restricts animals at parks and playgrounds.

“Nobody is policing it,” Fleming said. “They’re not enforcing it.”

Lancaster’s city manager told NBC 5 that city leaders would investigate Fleming’s case.

