Man killed after shooting in Pleasant Grove parking lot, Dallas Police say

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood late Saturday night.

Dallas Police responded to the 10600 block of Seagoville Road around 11:10 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found 31-year-old Fermin Castillo in a parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

Castillo was taken to a local hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries. No other information has been released in connection with the fatal incident.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is urged to call Detective Orlandus Bronner at 214-952-5775 or by email at orlandus.bronner@dallaspolice.gov, referencing case No. 065865-2024.