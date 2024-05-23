As we head into the summer, water safety should be top of mind for any family that will be near a pool or water.

Fort Worth Police were able to save a family from tragedy recently and reunited with the family who now calls them heroes.

The department said on May 1, the west division responded to a “water emergency call” regarding a two-year-old boy Rowdy who had appeared to drowned in a pool. When the officers got there, they found that boy’s mother performing CPR on the child.

Quickly, the officers jumped into action. One of the responding officers, Officer Davachi, immediately took over chest compressions while Sergeant Brady assisted with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. The Fort Worth Fire Department arrived within minutes and assisted with medical care along with MedStar who transported the child to a local hospital.

Once they made it to the hospital, it still seemed like the little boy wasn’t going to make it and there were doctors weren’t expecting him to make it through the night. But then, on May 8, a miracle happened. Rowdy had made a full recovery and was released from the hospital.

FWPD West Division officers responded to a water emergency call regarding a two-year-old boy who had drowned in a pool.



To celebrate this incredible outcome, Officer Davachi, along with the entire second shift team who responded to the initial call, visited Rowdy and his family. They took teddy bears for Rowdy and his siblings and allowed the family to even take tours of their police cars.