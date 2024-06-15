Arlington

17-year-old Hurricane Harbor worker saved from nearly drowning

The teen's condition is unknown, but officials say he is still alive

By De'Anthony Taylor

A teenage boy is hospitalized after nearly drowning during his shift at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in North Texas Thursday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, in the 1800 block of E. Lamar Boulevard in Arlington.

According to the Arlington Police Department, a 17-year-old boy who worked at the water park fell into one of the pools after the location was closed to the public.

He was rescued by another employee and taken to a local hospital after being pulled out of the pool.

Officers said the teen was transferred to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth, and his condition is unknown.

"On our end, officers respond to these types of calls to ensure there is nothing suspicious or criminal about the incident," Arlington Police told NBC 5.

"After further investigation, we determined no criminal offense was committed, and this appears to be accidental and/or medical in nature."

