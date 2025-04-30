Wise County

Rodeo Hall of Famer Roy Cooper ‘The Super Looper' dies at the age of 69

Cooper died on Tuesday after his home in Decatur caught on fire

By Sophia Beausoleil

PRCA ProRodeo

Rodeo legend and ProRodeo Hall of Famer Roy Cooper died Tuesday after his home caught on fire in Wise County.

In a statement on Facebook, his son wrote, "It is with great sadness that our family shares the passing of our Dad, The Super Looper, Roy Cooper. We’re all in shock and at a loss for words from this tragedy at the moment."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"The Rodeo world has lost a legend," said the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association on their website about Cooper.

According to the Wise County Fire Marshal's Office, around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wise County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call of a structure fire in the 600 block of County Road 3051, southwest of Decatur.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

First responders arrived about 7 minutes after the call and found the single-family home engulfed in flames, according to a news release from the fire marshal's office.

"They immediately started to extinguish the fire and were notified that a victim may still be inside the residence. The body of a male victim identified as Roy Dale Cooper was located inside the residence at approximately 7:30 p.m.," said the Wise County Fire Marshal's Office in a statement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

weather 2 mins ago

Ellis County hit with flash floods during Wednesday downpour

Fort Worth 2 hours ago

Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth expects schools to come ‘close to capacity' with SB2

The county said the Wise County Fire Marshal’s Office, Tarrant County Fire and Arson Investigators Taskforce, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Rangers are investigating.

This article tagged under:

Wise CountyRodeo
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us