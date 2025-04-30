Rodeo legend and ProRodeo Hall of Famer Roy Cooper died Tuesday after his home caught on fire in Wise County.

In a statement on Facebook, his son wrote, "It is with great sadness that our family shares the passing of our Dad, The Super Looper, Roy Cooper. We’re all in shock and at a loss for words from this tragedy at the moment."

"The Rodeo world has lost a legend," said the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association on their website about Cooper.

According to the Wise County Fire Marshal's Office, around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wise County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call of a structure fire in the 600 block of County Road 3051, southwest of Decatur.

First responders arrived about 7 minutes after the call and found the single-family home engulfed in flames, according to a news release from the fire marshal's office.

"They immediately started to extinguish the fire and were notified that a victim may still be inside the residence. The body of a male victim identified as Roy Dale Cooper was located inside the residence at approximately 7:30 p.m.," said the Wise County Fire Marshal's Office in a statement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The county said the Wise County Fire Marshal’s Office, Tarrant County Fire and Arson Investigators Taskforce, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Rangers are investigating.