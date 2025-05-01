American Airlines, DFW Airport doubling the number of gates at new Terminal F

On Thursday, American Airlines and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport revealed amended plans for the new Terminal F that officials say will broaden the project's impact on travelers.

The agreement increases the planned investment in Terminal F to about $4 billion, which will double the number of gates than previously expected -- from 15 to 31. The new plans will also increase lounge and premium space, add a new lobby check-in area, and create a dedicated parking garage.

In 2023, DFW Airport and American Airlines reached a new 10-year Use and Lease Agreement with pre-approved capital investments. The agreement included the construction of Terminal F initially as a 15-gate facility. In the early plans, the new terminal could only be accessed through Terminal E via the airport's Skylink system and didn't include a dedicated area for check-in and other services.

However, officials said that after examining new economic data and projections for North Texas, increasing the gates and accelerating expectations in Terminal F became a priority.

"DFW is growing fast, and we are committed to sharing this economic opportunity with businesses in our community as we move forward," said DeMetris Sampson, chair of the DFW Board of Directors. "DFW has become the economic engine of our region, and we know that this investment will ensure the long-term sustainability of the airport.”

In Thursday's press conference, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom also announced plans for the airline to occupy all 31 gates of the new terminal exclusively. Other airlines will still have opportunities to occupy gates in expansions happening in terminals A and C.

"The future is bright for American. The future is bright for DFW, and it's an exciting time, a pivotal moment," said Isom. "I can't wait to get this construction done. It's going to be a driver for the growth of this economy."

Officials said American's exclusivity in Terminal F aligns with the airline's goals for better efficiencies with connecting passengers, who make up about 60% of DFW’s passenger traffic.

“DFW is American’s largest and most critical hub, and with this expanded plan for Terminal F, DFW has a clear path to become the largest airline hub in the world,” said Isom. “Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and we’re excited that American and North Texas will continue to grow together."

The Terminal F project will create a new centralized Skylink Station, as well as a walking connection with Terminal D. The new parking garage for F is also set to be one of the airport’s largest, with a different design that includes built-in curbside circulation for quicker access to check-in and security.

"In the last decade, DFW has grown its passenger traffic by 50% and exceeded the wildest expectations of our founders to become the third-busiest airport in the world," said Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW. "Thanks to our close partnership with Robert Isom, American Airlines remains a competitive advantage that continues to show the strength of the airport as a global hub that is supporting the massive economic growth of the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Moving forward with Terminal F in this way ensures that DFW and American maintain that momentum.”

The original first phase of Terminal F is underway and still scheduled to be operational in 2027, with the newly added phases planned to come online in additional phases.

The Terminal F project is part of the ongoing 'DFW Forward' capital plan, which totals more than $12 billion in investments aimed at improving, expanding and changing the airport's infrastructure over the next several years. This marks the airport’s largest capital investment since opening in 1974.

"8.1 million people now call North Texas home and growing rapidly every single day. And it's not lost on me or Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson or frankly anyone here today about the critical importance that DFW Airport has meant to the growth and success of everyone in North Texas," said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.

This includes the approximately $3 billion program underway to completely reimagine and expand the airport's oldest terminal, Terminal C, with all-new facilities, shops and restaurants, lounge space, check-in areas, security checkpoints and improved restrooms. The plans also include an expansion for Terminal A.