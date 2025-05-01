Denton County

‘Freak accident' at wedding leaves Denton bride hospitalized with a brain injury

Doctors believe newlywed will make a full recovery once the concussion symptoms clear

By Allie Spillyards

NBC Universal, Inc.

Instead of packing for her honeymoon, a Denton bride is recovering from a traumatic brain injury after an accident during her wedding landed her in the ICU.

Star Torres said she and her husband, Jacob, spent more than a year planning their wedding.

The couple met at Texas Tech. Jacob was a football coach. Star was a student.

“She kind of just caught my eye and the rest is history from there,” said Jacob Torres.

Star and Jacob Torres on their wedding day.
Torres family photo
Their wedding was the first page of a new chapter as husband and wife following a 2-year, and often long-distance, romance. They said the April 17 celebration began as they’d always imagined.

“The venue was breathtaking. It was on the smaller side. We had about 130 people. It was beautiful. We’re really trying to focus on all of the good moments throughout that day before everything else happened,” said Star Torres.

The couple said the key moments, including a first dance and cake cutting, were behind them. The dance floor had just opened. Jacob was making the rounds while Star celebrated with friends. The rest of the night is a blur.

“It was really a freak accident. I just took a bad fall … dumb, just not paying attention,” she said. “I fell headfirst onto the concrete floor and cracked my skull.”

For four days, doctors monitored Star for a fractured skull and brain bleed, first in the ICU and then the trauma wing.

Jacob never left her side.  

Star Torres in the hospital after suffering a TBI at her April wedding.
Torres family photo
“This is what marriage is all about, in sickness and in health, you know, ready to act. You know, a lot of people were asking about me, and I was like, I’m fine. I’m not the one who just took a fall. More so, it’s about wanting to be there for my wife and making sure she’s OK was like the biggest thing for me,” he said.

The fracture stopped just short of Star’s spine. It’s one of many miracles the couple is celebrating. Another is that doctors believe she’ll make a full recovery once the concussion symptoms clear.

Now home, wedding bouquets mix with those sent in support. It’s a small sign of how their community has rallied around the couple.

Star and Jacob Torres talk about the wedding day accident that left her with a TBI.
NBC 5 News
Their family started an online fundraiser. Coworkers have donated sick time to Star. Jacob, who should’ve already returned to Atlanta for a new job with the Falcons, was given extended time with his fiancée while she recovers.

“I feel like we have been given so much support, love, financial contributions, gifts, it’s been very overwhelming in a really good way,” said Star.

The couple said that while a honeymoon will have to wait, and the dream day didn’t go as planned, they believe they’ll reflect on their wedding fondly one day.

“We’ve had a traumatic experience on what was supposed to be a perfect, beautiful day, and it’s just a constant reminder that life happens no matter what, no matter the situation, and what you make of it is everything,” said Jacob.

