COMING UP THURSDAY: Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon about the triple homicide investigation. Live video will be streamed at the top of this page.

Two men face capital murder charges in connection with the deaths of two men and a woman in Parker County last month. A third man was cleared in the case, and the sheriff's office says yet another man has been arrested for not reporting the homicides and helping dispose of the bodies.

According to the Parker County Sheriff's Office, a concerned family member reported they could not reach 44-year-old Tiffany Williams, her husband, 42-year-old David Walker, or their roommate, 55-year-old Robbie Head.

According to probable cause affidavits, Parker County deputies were dispatched to Williams's home in the 100 block of Myrtle Lane.

On April 22, armed with a warrant, investigators searched the home. Inside, they found large amounts of blood, along with evidence of shootings, according to the affidavit, and the victims' vehicle was found parked outside. Deputies had the car towed to the sheriff's office for examination.

On April 24, three bodies were found near a water-filled creek along Farm-to-Market Road 167 (Temple Hall Highway) in northern Hood County, officials said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the bodies as Williams, Walker, and Head and confirmed they died due to gunshot wounds.

On April 29, Parker County officials announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with the homicides. A day later, the sheriff's office said one of the men arrested had been cleared in the case after detectives determined he was not connected to the homicides and charges were dismissed. He was released from custody.

Two men, 19-year-old Barrett Copeland and 27-year-old Trin Lawrence McKnight, have been charged with capital murder, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Copeland told detectives he was tired of living at his grandparents' house and went with McKnight to take the house from Williams and Walker, with both of them shooting all three.

When asked about the homicides, he allegedly told the investigators, "It wasn't personal, but it is a cruel world and I'm sorry."

Copeland told the detective that McKnight went and got 18-year-old Michael Dylan Lee Morris to help them dispose of the bodies.

A Texas Ranger and sheriff's office investigator interviewed Morris, and according to the affidavit, he said he helped Copeland and McKnight load the bodies into the couple's vehicle, then dump the bodies into the creek off Temple Hall Highway.

Morris was arrested and charged with failure to report a felony. The sheriff's office said he's also charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Copeland’s bail is set at $1,050,000. McKnight’s bail is at $1,004,300. Morris's bail is set at $38,000.

It’s unclear if Copeland, McKnight, or Morris has an attorney.