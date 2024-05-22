Student body-slammed and knocked unconscious by Garland ISD faculty, video shows

Jeremy Ashcraft said he received a phone call from his son's school last Wednesday.

"It said that my son was involved in an altercation and was (involved in) an unprovoked attack," Ashcraft said.

Ashcraft's 14-year-old son was involved in a fight with another student at Sachse High School, which is part of Garland ISD.

"They evidently were making fun of him in the bathroom. This is what he had said," Ashcraft said. "Then boys being boys, trading words with each other is what led to it."

In a statement to NBC 5, a spokesperson for Garland ISD said, "A staff member intervened to prevent an altercation and protect all individuals involved to ensure the safety and well-being of all students."

The school district confirmed a 38-second video posted on Snapchat is part of their investigation.

The video shows a man in a navy blue shirt pushing a student in a green shirt onto the stairs.

"(He) got him into a headlock, slams him to the ground, shoved him multiple times, and then at the end of the video, he shoves him in the back, knocks him into the wall side of the rail of the stairs, and it knocks him unconscious," Ashcraft said. "He's limp. Both hands are limp, his hands hanging down. I mean, they're having to help him stand up and hold him up."

Ashcraft claims school staff did not advise him of what was captured on video.

"Absolutely disgusting," Ashcraft said.

The father said he initially received a copy of a medical report submitted by the school nurse. Ashcraft provided a copy of the report to NBC 5 titled "Garland ISD Office Visits by Student".

"Around 12:00 p.m. I was called to the 160's stairwell," the report said. "(The student) was sitting on the floor near the bottom stair... He was very emotional and defiant when trying to

question him about his physical well-being. He complained of right knee and back pain. He denied any other injuries."

The two-page document states a wheelchair was provided to the student but he later walked away.

In the report, the nurse wrote, "Altercation with another student, thrown into stairs."

Ashcraft said he questions the credibility of the report.

"The actual video that we've seen on Snapchat, it's completely different than what's in the report," Ashcraft said.

His son was suspended for three days.

"He doesn't want to come back," the father said.

The family made a report to the Sachse Police Department.

"(I want) to go after every single individual that was negligent in this and covered it up from the get-go," Ashcraft said.

In an email, the Sachse Police Department confirmed they are investigating the case.

"The Sachse Police Department is aware of the accusations of an assault taking place at Sachse High School. This report is currently being investigated, and as with all reported allegations, this incident will be examined thoroughly and completely."

"My question is, is he still here today? I don't know," Ashcraft said. "An adult should never, ever, ever put their hands on a child like that... He needs to be in handcuffs in the county jail."

Garland ISD said it would not discuss the staffer’s job status but reiterated the incident is still an open investigation.

"We want to assure our families that the safety and well-being of our students are the top priority at Garland ISD and that we have protocols in place to respond to and investigate these types of incidents on our campuses," a spokesperson for Garland ISD said.