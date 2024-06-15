24 displaced, multiple units destroyed in fire at Fort Worth apartment complex

A fiery blaze ripped through an apartment complex in Fort Worth through the night on Friday into Saturday, forcing two dozen people out of their homes, according to officials.

The Fort Worth Fire Department first reported the fire at 3:15 a.m. on Saturday.

When crews showed up in the 8200 block of Porsche Drive, they discovered heavy flames coming from the roof of a two-story apartment building.

Firefighters said that the fire stayed at one alarm, but two extra engines were called to the scene to assist.

Photos show apartment complex fire in Fort Worth

According to Fort Worth Fire, 18 adults and six children were displaced by the fire. Four apartments were destroyed, and other units were damaged by smoke and water.

The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is providing emergency assistance to the displaced, officials said.

No injuries were reported concerning the fire, which is still under investigation.