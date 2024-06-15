Fort Worth

24 displaced, multiple units destroyed in fire at Fort Worth apartment complex

Multiple apartments were damaged by smoke and water due to the fire

By De'Anthony Taylor

Fort Worth Fire

A fiery blaze ripped through an apartment complex in Fort Worth through the night on Friday into Saturday, forcing two dozen people out of their homes, according to officials.

The Fort Worth Fire Department first reported the fire at 3:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

When crews showed up in the 8200 block of Porsche Drive, they discovered heavy flames coming from the roof of a two-story apartment building.

Firefighters said that the fire stayed at one alarm, but two extra engines were called to the scene to assist.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Photos show apartment complex fire in Fort Worth

According to Fort Worth Fire, 18 adults and six children were displaced by the fire. Four apartments were destroyed, and other units were damaged by smoke and water.

The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is providing emergency assistance to the displaced, officials said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Elections 32 mins ago

North Texas municipal runoff election results

Arlington 3 hours ago

17-year-old Hurricane Harbor worker saved from nearly drowning

No injuries were reported concerning the fire, which is still under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us