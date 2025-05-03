Election results: Denton County, May 3, 2025

What to Know -- Election Day is May 3, 2025
- When is Election Day? Saturday, May 3, is Election Day and polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can vote if you're in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- Can I get a free ride to the polls? DART, Trinity Metro and Star Transit all offer free rides on Election Day. More here.
- Where can I find information on school bond packages? Click here.
- Who or what is on the ballot? Races will be organized by category or county: Collin County | Dallas County | Denton County | Tarrant County | ISD props | City props | Mayors
- When can I vote early? Early voting is over. Early voting ran from Tuesday, April 22, through Tuesday, April 29.
- How can I vote by mail? The deadline to request a mail-in ballot was Tuesday, April 22. Mail-in ballots must be received or postmarked by 7 p.m., Saturday, May 3. More information on voting by mail in Texas is here.
Below are race results for elections in Denton County on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Some races will include results for votes in multiple jurisdictions and are labeled (All Counties); otherwise, the total is only for votes cast in that county.
- Aledo ISD Trustee Place 4
- Aledo ISD Trustee Place 5
- Argyle ISD Proposition A
- Argyle ISD Proposition B
- Argyle Mayor
- Argyle Proposition A
- Celina City Council Place 1 (Denton County)
- Celina ISD Proposition A (Denton County)
- Celina ISD Proposition B (Denton County)
- Celina ISD Trustee Place 1 (Denton County)
- Celina ISD Trustee Place 2 (Denton County)
- Celina Proposition A (Denton County)
- Celina Proposition B (Denton County)
- Celina Proposition C (Denton County)
- Celina Proposition D (Denton County)
- Celina Proposition E (Denton County)
- Celina Proposition F (Denton County)
- Celina Proposition G (Denton County)
- Celina Proposition H (Denton County)
- Celina Proposition I (Denton County)
- Celina Proposition J (Denton County)
- Celina City Council Place 1 (All Counties)
- Celina ISD Proposition A (All Counties)
- Celina ISD Proposition B (All Counties)
- Celina ISD Trustee Place 1 (All Counties)
- Celina ISD Trustee Place 2 (All Counties)
- Celina Proposition A (All Counties)
- Celina Proposition B (All Counties)
- Celina Proposition C (All Counties)
- Celina Proposition D (All Counties)
- Celina Proposition E (All Counties)
- Celina Proposition F (All Counties)
- Celina Proposition G (All Counties)
- Celina Proposition H (All Counties)
- Celina Proposition I (All Counties)
- Celina Proposition J (All Counties)
- Combine City Council At Large
- Copper Canyon City Council Place 4
- Copper Canyon Mayor
- Corinth City Council Place 3
- Dallas City Council Place 12
- Denton City Council District 2
- Denton City Council District 3
- Denton ISD Trustee Place 3
- Denton ISD Trustee Place 5
- Denton Proposition A
- Denton Proposition B
- Denton Proposition C
- Flower Mound Proposition A
- Flower Mound Proposition B
- Fort Worth Mayor (Denton County)
- Frisco City Council Place 2 (Denton County)
- Frisco City Council Place 4 (Denton County)
- Frisco ISD Trustee Place 1 (Denton County)
- Frisco ISD Trustee Place 2 (Denton County)
- Frisco ISD Trustee Place 3 (Denton County)
- Frisco ISD Trustee Place 1 (All Counties)
- Frisco ISD Trustee Place 2 (All Counties)
- Frisco ISD Trustee Place 3 (All Counties)
- Frisco Proposition A (Denton County)
- Frisco Proposition B (Denton County)
- Frisco Proposition C (Denton County)
- Frisco Proposition D (Denton County)
- Frisco Proposition E (Denton County)
- Frisco Proposition F (Denton County)
- Frisco Proposition G (Denton County)
- Frisco Proposition H (Denton County)
- Frisco Proposition I (Denton County)
- Frisco Proposition J (Denton County)
- Frisco Proposition K (Denton County)
- Frisco Proposition L (Denton County)
- Frisco Proposition M (Denton County)
- Frisco Proposition N (Denton County)
- Hickory Creek City Council Place 3
- Hickory Creek City Council Place 5
- Justin City Council Place 2
- Justin Proposition A
- Justin Proposition B
- Justin Proposition C
- Justin Proposition D
- Justin Proposition E
- Justin Proposition F
- Justin Proposition G
- Justin Proposition H
- Justin Proposition I
- Justin Proposition J
- Krugerville City Council Place 3
- Krum ISD Trustee
- Krum Proposition A
- Krum Proposition B
- Krum Proposition C
- Lewisville City Council Place 4 (Denton County)
- Lewisville ISD Trustee At Large Place 7 (Denton County)
- Lewisville Proposition A (Denton County)
- Lewisville Proposition B (Denton County)
- Lewisville Proposition C (Denton County)
- Lewisville Proposition D (Denton County)
- Lewisville Proposition E (Denton County)
- Lewisville Proposition F (Denton County)
- Lewisville City Council Place 4 (All Counties)
- Lewisville ISD Trustee At Large Place 7 (All Counties)
- Lewisville Proposition A (All Counties)
- Lewisville Proposition B (All Counties)
- Lewisville Proposition C (All Counties)
- Lewisville Proposition D (All Counties)
- Lewisville Proposition E (All Counties)
- Lewisville Proposition F (All Counties)
- Northlake City Council Place 6
- Northwest ISD Trustee Place 3
- Northwest ISD Trustee Place 3
- Parker City Council At Large
- Pilot Point City Council Place 4
- Pilot Point City Council Place 5 Unexpired Term
- Pilot Point City Council Place 6
- Pilot Point Mayor
- Ponder Mayor
- Ponder Proposition A
- Providence Village City Council Place 3
- Providence Village City Council Place 5
- Roanoke Proposition A (Denton County)
- Roanoke Proposition A (All Counties)
- Sanger City Council Place 3
- Sanger ISD Trustee Place 5
- Trophy Club Town Council Place 5 (Denton County)
- Trophy Club Town Council Place 5 (All Counties)
Election Day, May 3, 2025
