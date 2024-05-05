Donald Trump to speak at annual NRA Convention in Dallas

Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump is set to be the keynote speaker at the 2024 National Rifle Association of America (NRA) Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Dallas.

The announcement was made by the NRA, where Trump is expected to address the members on Saturday, May 18 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. This marks Trump's ninth address on the NRA’s stage, reaffirming his strong commitment to the NRA, the Second Amendment, and the rich American tradition of firearm ownership, according to the association.

The NRA said that Donald Trump initially spoke to its members in Nashville in 2015 and has since been a consistent supporter of the NRA, the Second Amendment, and the right to self-defense. The former president pledged in 2016 to never let down the NRA members.

"President Trump is under relentless attacks because he is not afraid to fight for those who share his American values," said NRA Interim Executive Vice President & CEO Andrew Arulanandam.

"He is uniquely qualified to address our members who know what it’s like to stand for something, even when it’s hard. The NRA and our millions of members around the country have President Trump’s back, and we know he has ours.”

The annual event includes three days of free seminars, special events, and a massive exhibit hall showcasing the latest firearms and outdoor gear from popular companies in the industry. It is the largest gathering of NRA members and Second Amendment supporters nationwide, officials said.

"President Trump's presence at the NRA Annual Meeting is a powerful sign of his ongoing commitment to our constitutional freedoms and the Association’s efforts to protect and advance the Second Amendment rights of every law-abiding American," said Randy Kozuch, Executive Director of NRA-ILA.

"His fellow NRA members can’t wait to hear from him at this pivotal moment in our Nation’s history."