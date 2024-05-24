Rapper and pop star icon Drake buys $15 million Texas ranch

Superstar pop artist Drake is the latest to join the rising number of wealthy individuals in Texas by purchasing a 313-acre ranch in Brenham, a small town about two hours south of Dallas in Washington County.

The luxurious property, called The Inn at Dos Brisas, cost the Canadian pop musician $15 million and was purchased in October 2023, according to reports. The property is located at 10000 Champion Drive, between Highways 290 and 6 and TX-105.

“Me and my partna’, we done gone country on y’all,” Drake said in a Southern accent in a video shared to social media. “We said we was gonna do it for a lot of years and we’re doing it today. The sale is made. We gotta drop a new one for this. If you see your girl at the ‘Lover Boy Lane’, it’s over.”

Drake, a self-proclaimed ‘Lover Boy,’ had been looking to buy a Texas property for some time after his ‘It’s All a Blur Tour’ ended on April 5.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Click here to read more on Drake's purchase from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.