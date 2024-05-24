Unseasonably warm and humid weather is in the forecast for the Memorial Day holiday weekend in North Texas. We'll also have to keep an eye on the sky as thunderstorms will be possible into Friday night and Saturday. Timing would be in the afternoon through the evening hours.

Any storm that does develop has the potential to reach severe limits. Thunderstorms could produce hail and damaging winds. Heavy rain and lightning will also be present in storms. Since the ground is saturated from previous spring rain events, localized flooding could happen quickly.

The National Weather Service said at about 4:15 p.m. that the severe weather threat through 6 p.m. is increasing to the west of the Metroplex and that large hail to 3 inches is the main threat. Scattered damaging wind gusts are also possible with a low tornado threat.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has also been issued until 10 p.m. for much of North Texas, including the following North Texas counties Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Parker, Rains, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt and Wise.

has also been issued until 10 p.m. for much of North Texas, including the following North Texas counties Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Parker, Rains, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt and Wise. At 5:16 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:15 p.m. for northern Cooke County. Themain threat is ping pong ball-sized hail.

until 6:15 p.m. for northern Cooke County. Themain threat is ping pong ball-sized hail. At 5:49 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning until 6:30 p.m. for northeastern Cooke County where a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Thackerville, or 9 miles north of Gainesville, moving east at 15 mph. Ping pong ball-sized hail is also possible. At 5:59 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Thackerville, or 10 miles south of Marietta, moving east at 15 mph.

until 6:30 p.m. for northeastern Cooke County where a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Thackerville, or 9 miles north of Gainesville, moving east at 15 mph. Ping pong ball-sized hail is also possible. At 5:59 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Thackerville, or 10 miles south of Marietta, moving east at 15 mph. At 6:11 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7:15 p.m. for southwestern Kaufman County, northwestern Henderson County, northeastern Ellis County and northeastern Navarro County. The main threats are wind gusts to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

until 7:15 p.m. for southwestern Kaufman County, northwestern Henderson County, northeastern Ellis County and northeastern Navarro County. The main threats are wind gusts to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. At 6:11 p.m., the National Weather Service continued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:30 p.m. for southwestern Denton County. The main threats are ping pong ball sized hail and wind gusts to 60 mph.

until 6:30 p.m. for southwestern Denton County. The main threats are ping pong ball sized hail and wind gusts to 60 mph. At 6:14 p.m., the National Weather Service continued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7 p.m. for Hood County. The main threats are half dollar-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

until 7 p.m. for Hood County. The main threats are half dollar-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts. At 6:15 p.m., the National Weather Service continued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:45 p.m. for Hopkins County. The main threat is quarter-sized hail and wind gusts to 60 mph.

SATURDAY FORECAST

The highest severe weather threat on Saturday will be across Oklahoma but a few severe storms may even move into parts of our area.

If you have outdoor plans or plan to be on area lakes stay weather aware. You might quickly need to seek shelter.

The heat is also something to be mindful of. The heat index value will be near 100 degrees through the weekend. Stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat in the shade or in air conditioning. Heat illness can set in quickly if precautions aren't taken.

MEMORIAL DAY FORECAST

A cold front will take a slight edge off the heat on Monday, Memorial Day. The morning hours will be comfortable with temperatures in the 70s, but it will heat up quickly in the afternoon to 90 degrees.

More information is available in the graphics below.

