One of TikTok's youngest and most adorable stars, toddler Evelyn Mae, visited "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and showed off her "wet set" hairstyle that has the internet calling her the "Golden Girl."

The "wet set" hairstyle is done by using wet rolllers to curl people's hair into curls. The hairdo is considered by some to be old-fashioned and is associated with "The Golden Girls" sitcom that followed four older single women.

However, for one Dallas hairdresser, it was the perfect style for her young daughter.

"My mom and I do her hair," Evelyn Mae's mom, Autumn Mathas, told Clarkson. "And, we had her in for her first haircut and my mom and I just sort of tag-teamed her and, before we knew it we were teasing, and we had some hairspray, and she came out like a little Betty White."

Evelyn Mae's grandma, Trina King, took a video of her granddaughter with the "Golden Girl" hairdo, and before they knew it the granny impersonator had gone viral.

Since then, the adorable videos have been a huge success, garnering more than 30 million views as people can't get enough of the toddler doing "old lady things."

"If that doesn't make you happy, nothing will," Clarkson said of Evelyn Mae's videos.

Many fans agree with Clarkson, and have even shared with Mathas and King how they have used the entertaining videos to get over some real tragedies.

"One woman wrote me a private message that brought me to tears," King told TODAY. "She was struggling with her mom's death and ... (after) she asked her mother for a sign ... she opened TikTok and saw (Evelyn Mae’s) Werther Originals, her mother's favorite candy."

"That touched me," King added.