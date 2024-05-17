Power outages could last weeks in parts of Houston after devastating storm

Power outages could last weeks in some parts of Houston after deadly thunderstorms caused extensive damage Thursday night.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said it could take weeks to restore power to areas where large transmission towers were toppled by the storm.

Hidalgo said there were at least 10 large towers that were crumpled by the storm.

"The next few days are going to be hard. The next few weeks are going to be hard for some folks in our community. They're going to be uncomfortable. But, we've been through this. Our first responders have been through this. This was an unlikely scenario but here we are and we're nothing if not resilient."

NBC 5 News Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo gives a damage report in Houston, Friday, May 17, 2024, after devastating storms killed at least four people and cut off power to nearly 1 million customers on Thursday.

On Friday morning, power remained out to approximately 800,000 customers after being out to as many as 900,000 customers overnight.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire urged people to stay home Friday and to avoid the roads. He said 2,500 traffic lights were out and that there were hazards and debris on roads that made driving dangerous.

Whitmire said mutual aid from surrounding communities and across the state has been remarkable and he thanked Texans for collaborating in their recovery.

"Quite frankly, I'm proud to be the mayor of Houston today. We're showing again the fine qualities and the unity that we exhibit during these difficult times," Whitmire said. "We're doing everything we can. Be patient. Use common sense. Be kind to your neighbors, your family, your pets."