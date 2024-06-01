Michelle Obama calls her late mom her ‘rock' in touching tribute

In a moving Instagram post, Michelle Obama reflected on the loss of her mother, Marian Robinson, who died Friday, May 31, at the age of 86.

The former first lady and her family eulogized Robinson and the vibrant life she led in a statement, received first by NBC News and later posted on Michelle and Barack Obama's Instagram pages.

Accompanying the statement on Instagram was Michelle Obama's touching caption, calling her mom her "rock."

“My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed,” the former first lady wrote.

“She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today.”

The former first lady went on to express her desire to “offer some reflections on her remarkable life” in a tribute that detailed her mother’s early life and her marriage to Michelle Obama’s father, Fraser C. Robinson III, who died in 1991. The statement was signed by Michelle Obama, her brother, Craig Robinson, and other members of their family. It touched on Robinson’s role as a grandmother to her grandchildren — including Malia and Sacha — and mother-in-law to former President Barack Obama.

“On Election Night in 2008, when the news broke that Barack would soon shoulder the weight of the world, she was there holding his hand. With a healthy nudge, she agreed to move to the White House with Michelle and Barack. We needed her. The girls needed her, and she ended up being our rock through it all,” the family statement reads in part.

“There was and will be only one Marian Robinson. In our sadness, we are lifted up by the extraordinary gift of her life. And we will spend the rest of ours trying to live up to our example.”

Friends of the Obamas commented on the post with their own memories of Robinson and their condolences.

“When you invited me to perform at the White House in 2009, I was too intimidated (to) look any of you in the eye from the stage. It wasn’t until I looked over and saw your mom’s encouraging smile that I relaxed and was able to proceed,“ Lin-Manuel Miranda commented. “It’s unimaginable that she’s no longer here. All our love and prayers to you and your family in the days and weeks ahead.”

“What a wonderful tribute to your amazing mom. Thinking of you and sending you hugs during this difficult time,“ Melinda French Gates wrote.

“Sam and I had the great pleasure of meeting and speaking at length with Ms. Robinson. Out of the million people she met while in the White House,“ LaTanya Jackson wrote in response to the post. “She always made us feel as if she was truly glad to see us as she inquired about what we were working on. We celebrate her life as you navigate her transition.”

