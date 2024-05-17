Want to be at the 2024 National Baseball Hall of Fame when Texas Rangers great Adrian Beltré is inducted? The Texas Rangers are offering well-heeled fans an opportunity to take part in the festivities in Cooperstown.

For $7,000, Beltré fans can be present when the first-ballot HOFer is inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame during induction weekend on July 19-21.

The trip includes all transportation, accommodations and admission to events including roundtrip airfare on a charter flight to Syracuse, NY, a two-night stay at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino, a charter bus for the weekend, tickets to the hall, reserve tickets to the induction, tickets to a private event at the resort and a gift bag with a luggage tag, sunscreen, clear bag, water bottle and a Rangers cap.

If you want to share your room with a friend, the price drops to $6,500 each.

Beltré, who was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Jan. 23, will be inducted alongside first baseman Todd Helton, catcher Joe Mauer and former manager Jim Leyland.

Later this summer the team will host Adrian Beltré Weekend at Globe Life Field on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16-17, when the Rangers host the Minnesota Twins.

The Rangers said there are only a limited number of trips available. Visit texasrangers.com/cooperstown or email Clayton Lawrence at clawrence@texasrangers.com with any questions.

BELTRÉ WEEKEND IN ARLINGTON, AUG. 16-17

At 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, the team will hold a Hall of Fame Luncheon where Beltré will be honored along with his teammates.

Tickets are available individually for $100 and in tables of 10 for $1,000. Proceeds from the event go to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

To purchase tickets and obtain additional details, visit texasrangers.com/hofluncheon.

On Saturday, Aug. 17 at Globe Life Field, Beltré will be honored in an on-field ceremony before the team's 6:05 p.m. game against the Minnesota Twins.

Before Beltré's Hall of Fame plaque goes on permanent display in the gallery of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, fans attending the Rangers-Twins game on Aug. 17 will have the chance to see it up close and personal.