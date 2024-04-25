Love horses? Dreaming of being a cowboy or cowgirl? Want to get paid to ride on horseback? The Fort Worth Herd is looking for drovers to work the twice-daily cattle drive in the Stockyards.

Longhorns are the stars of the show in the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, but someone has to walk the cattle down Exchange Street every day of the week at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. in all sorts of weather.

While tourists and visitors gasp at the horns stretching 6' to 10' tip to tip and snap pictures, a team of drovers makes it all happen.

"What we do, as a drover, we represent the era between the 1860s and 1890s cattle drive. We represent the drovers that worked the cattle drives, worked the horses, worked the livestock to get them up to Kansas and sell them to make money to build Fort Worth what it is today," said Fort Worth Herd drover Jose Hernandez III.

The Fort Worth Herd is looking for full-time and part-time drovers to be ambassadors for Cowtown's biggest cultural attractions.

Drovers start part-time with an opportunity for full-time which will include benefits. Drovers are needed during the week, as well as weekends and holidays.

Anyone who loves animals, horseback riding and history is encouraged to apply at FortWorth.com/jobs.