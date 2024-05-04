Dallas voters consider $1.25 billion in capital improvement bonds

The city of Dallas put forth a series of bond propositions on May 4 for capital projects.

The biggest ticket item on the May bond ballot would be more than $520 million to pay for street projects throughout the City of Dallas. That amount represents nearly half of the entire bond package.

The second-most money was $345 million allocated for park projects in the city.

The Dallas City Council approved the bond package in February by a vote of 14-1 after dropping updates to City Hall and the Stemmons Building from the package.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Below is a breakdown of the dollar amounts for the 10 propositions and the latest vote.

$521.2 million for streets and transportation

$345.27 million for parks and recreation

$52.1 million for flood protection and storm drainage

$43.53 million for libraries

$75.2 million for cultural art facilities

$90 million for public safety

$72.3 million for economic development

$26.4 million for housing

$19 million for homeless facilities

$5 million for Information Technology