Brag: Trinity Springs Middle School teacher makes history come to life

Students at Trinity Springs Middle School in Keller ISD are learning about history by acting it out and asking questions about the past.

Court is in session and on trial are colonists who threw snowballs at British soldiers leading to the Boston Massacre.



Students take on roles of people that are a part of historical events, and act them out in this living history lesson.

London Borish played the head British officer in the massacre.... and despite her first name, she's not fully team Great Britain.

"I don't think he was completely in the right," said Borish of her character. "But I think he was at the same time, because they were doing stuff to like, intimidate all the British soldiers. So it makes sense to me, but in other people's eyes, it doesn't."



The students not only take on the roles but throughout the exercise have to think critically about what they're seeing and argue points.

Most of the class thought the British soldiers were in the wrong, Aiden Adams, wasn't so convinced.



"All these eyes are on me like, 'Why did you choose that?' I believe that the British, they acted in self-defense, even though if what they used to act itself defensively was questionable. I think it's also questionable about how the colonists were handling the situation," said Adams.

"My job as their history teacher is to not only teach them the historical context but to teach them to find those cause and effect relationships, those multiple viewpoints and examine the evidence for themselves," said Trinity Springs Middle School teacher Leah Picacio

The students say being able to take on these roles doesn't just make test taking easier, but almost simple, because of how much they retain.



"If I read something I get bored and it doesn't like process say, but when I can actually, like see it happen in front of me. It just is a lot better," said Kenleigh Schoffler, a student.

From the cranky judge to the sleepy bailiff, they all say it has had an impact, helping them master history and have some fun at the same time.