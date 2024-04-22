Second graders study math, with a Dallas Mavericks slant

Brittany Cohen's second graders are learning math, Mavs math. Every lesson, from using a ruler, to telling time has to do with the Dallas Mavericks.

"A couple years ago, I had a student who was a big Golden State fan. And we just had a little rivalry between Luke and Steph," said Cohen. "It kind of just evolved."

So much so that every inch of her classroom is covered with all things Mavs. From posters to game schedules and hoops.

Most of the Glenhope Elementary School campus knows all about Mrs. Cohen's love for the Mavs which she has extended to her students.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

So much so, that Mavs player Dereck Lively stumbled across the class on social media. He was so moved by what he saw that he paid for the entire class to have tickets to a game.

The class was so grateful they wanted to say thank you. So they decided to have a lemonade stand at Colleyville's Kimzey Park to raise money for Lively's favorite charity.

Well, the basketball player follows the teacher on social media and when she posted about the lemonade stand he hopped in his car and showed up, with his mom.

"It was so cool. I..... I couldn't..... I was speechless," said Pierce Austin, a student in the class.

Lively, wrote checks, signed jerseys, and donated a pair of shoes, which were promptly used in Math the next school day.

"So how many inches long was his shoe?" asked Cohen of the class.

Stella, Paisley and Scarlett all told us they started playing basketball, this school year, because of Mrs. Cohen's class.

One by one the students complimented their teacher for making math cool.

"Instead of like measuring a table or chairs. Like, you could do something you like, Mavs stuff," said Stella Chandler.

"Whenever something's fun for me, it just feels easier. Because like I can, I can do it," added Braden Brown.

If you're in Mrs. Cohen's class, you are a Mavs fan, or, you're Cameron who likes the Miami Heat.

"I want to be in Mrs. Cohen's class, but I'm a Heat fan," he told us. Despite wearing a Mavs Jersey which he says his mom made him wear.

Cameron does root for the Mavs though because when they win, Mrs. Cohen gives the class a few extra minutes of recess, which is almost as good, as a few extra minutes of math.