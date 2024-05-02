32 Northwest ISD teachers, students targeted in middle school attack plan

Two Northwest ISD students are under arrest and are facing felony charges after district officials said they collaborated on a "troubling and violent" document that outlined a plan to attack a middle school and named 32 students and staffers as targets.

In a statement obtained by NBC 5, Northwest ISD said a parent alerted administrators at Truett Wilson Middle School on Wednesday about a "concerning document" and that while looking into the report the district discovered a detailed plan to attack the campus.

Northwest ISD confirmed the online document also contained a "watch list" of 25 students and seven staffers at Wilson Middle School.

The district said school leaders are alerting the families of each student on the list and that additional safety and security personnel, as well as counselors, will be at the school for the remainder of the week.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The district didn't reveal any other details about what was found in the document, but said the language used "mirrors similar terroristic threats issued at schools across the country."

"Today we partnered with the Fort Worth Police Department to take immediate action in response to a troubling and violent document maintained by several students," the district said. "All students involved in the creation and modification of this document will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Northwest ISD confirmed two students "involved in the creation and editing of the document" had been arrested. The names and ages of the students arrested have not been released and it's presumed they are juveniles. The district did not confirm to NBC 5 whether the arrested students were enrolled at the middle school and only said they were "students of a Northwest ISD campus."

NBC 5 News Northwest ISD's Truett Wilson Middle School in Haslet, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The district said any student involved in the document who has not been arrested will be held accountable according to district policy. Because student discipline is protected by FERPA, disciplinary responses are confidential. The district said, however, "It is our practice to assign three days of out-of-school suspension, pending investigation, for allegations of engaging in serious misconduct, such as terroristic threats."

The district's investigation into the threat is ongoing and they are looking into whether any additional students had access to the document.

Northwest ISD said they were appreciative of the parent who alerted them to the document and added they are working closely with the Fort Worth police on the investigation. Anyone with additional details about the document or the investigation is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.