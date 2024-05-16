Former TMS president Eddie Gossage dies at the age of 65

Former Texas Motor Speedway president and legendary motorsports promoter Eddie Gossage has died at the age of 65.

Speedway Motorsports shared the news on behalf of the family Thursday evening saying, "Today we have lost one of the world’s biggest race fans,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith.

“From his legendary promotions to the lasting relationships he developed throughout the sports and entertainment industries, Eddie Gossage meant so much to the world of motorsports. On behalf of our Speedway Motorsports teammates across the country, our hearts go out to his many friends and his beloved family."

“We are praying for his wife, Melinda, daughter Jessica, son Dustin and daughter-in-law Lauren during this trying time as well as his grandchildren Lyra, Evelyn and Oliver. We know the children were the light of his life."

Gossage worked for Speedway Motorsports and Bruton Smith for 32 years when he stepped down from his role as president of Texas Motor Speedway in May of 2021. Bruton Smith passed away in June of 2022.

Gossage was a young public relations director at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1992 when, during a news conference to promote the first NASCAR All-Star race to run at night, one of his stunts literally set Smith's hair on fire. When Smith threw the giant light switch rigged by Gossage to highlight the Charlotte speedway's new lighting system, sparks flew.

"I thought I was headed for the unemployment line for sure," Gossage said. "But for some reason, Bruton kept me around, and it wasn't long after that he gave me an opportunity I could have only dreamed of."

When Smith built Texas Motor Speedway, which opened in 1997, Gossage was the track's general manager. He added the title of TMS president in 2004 and is one of the longest-tenured employees at Speedway Motorsports.

Gossage previously worked for Nashville International Raceway, Bristol International Raceway and Miller Brewing Co. in motorsports management and public relations capacities. He joined Speedway Motorsports in 1989 at Charlotte.

In 2021, Smith said Gossage had been a promoter, friend and an asset to the entire industry.

"When I built Texas Motor Speedway, I had plenty of architects, accountants and attorneys, but what I really needed was promotion," Smith said. "That's where Eddie came in. They say `everything's bigger in Texas', and I needed a big personality in Dallas/Fort Worth. Eddie's become a shrewd businessman over the years, but he's remained a publicist at heart, and he never forgot what the entertainment business is about, having fun."