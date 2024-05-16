Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Jeremy Sherrod will give an update on the investigation into the death of a Tarrant County Jail inmate Thursday afternoon.
Waybourn and Sherrod will speak at about 4 p.m. The press conference will be carried live at the top of this story.
Since 2017, 63 inmates at the county jail have died with the most recent death being 31-year-old Anthony Johnson who died April 21 while being held at the jail.
The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said Johnson died after being pepper sprayed during a confrontation with detention officers.
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
The Texas Rangers were investigating the incident.
The sheriff said before Johnson was arrested, his family tried to put him in a private mental health facility but he was turned away.
Waybourn said this incident highlighted a need for more resources to help mental health patients – other than detention facilities.
After Johnson's death, Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons called for the U.S. Department of Justice to also investigate the facility.