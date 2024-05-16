Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Jeremy Sherrod will give an update on the investigation into the death of a Tarrant County Jail inmate Thursday afternoon.

Waybourn and Sherrod will speak at about 4 p.m. The press conference will be carried live at the top of this story.

Since 2017, 63 inmates at the county jail have died with the most recent death being 31-year-old Anthony Johnson who died April 21 while being held at the jail.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said Johnson died after being pepper sprayed during a confrontation with detention officers.

The Texas Rangers were investigating the incident.

NBC 5 News The family of Anthony Johnson holds up a photo of him in his Marine Corps dress blues.

The sheriff said before Johnson was arrested, his family tried to put him in a private mental health facility but he was turned away.

Waybourn said this incident highlighted a need for more resources to help mental health patients – other than detention facilities.

After Johnson's death, Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons called for the U.S. Department of Justice to also investigate the facility.