Dallas Mavericks to drop crates of fan gear at 3 sites

Mavs want to spread the #onefordallas message ahead as the Celtics come to town for the finals

By Deborah Ferguson

The Dallas Mavericks mascot Champ will deliver three crates around North Texas on Tuesday to get fans hyped up before Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals. The Mavericks host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night then again on Friday night.

Champ will hop on a helicopter to quickly get to three sites from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to drop off swag to reinforce the message #onefordallas and encourage fans to wear their Mavs t-shirts in the stands or wherever they're watching the games.

Here's the schedule

Klyde Warren Park, Dallas
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Klyde Warren Park location will also feature DJ Shippy and the 2024 Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Plano Legacy West
Corner of Free People at the south end of Windrose
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Billy Bob's Plaza, Fort Worth
12 p.m - 2 p.m.
That time slot includes the 11 a.m. Longhorn cattle drive down Exchange Street.

At each location, there will be food trucks, music and entertainers handing out Mavs gear to all #MFFL Mavs Fan for Life.

