Search teams have called off the search for Clara Robinson, who was swept away by floodwaters in Sherman on Christmas Eve morning as her family traveled from Oklahoma to McKinney.

The 8-year-old girl went missing after her family's car hydroplaned off U.S. Highway 75 and into Post Oak Creek. Clara, her 5-year-old sister and their father, Will, were swept downstream.

Robinson's sister was found underwater and unresponsive. Sherman first responders saved her, and she was released from the hospital the next day. Robinson's father's body was recovered; Sherman authorities said he died trying to save his daughter.

In the days and weeks after the wreck, several miles of the river were searched with canines, mounted taems, drones and helicopters. Search efforts also took to the water by boat, with divers and using sonar.

Houston-based search and recovery nonprofit Texas EquuSearch had been leading the effort to locate Clara Robinson since late January.

Ground searches ended on February 17, and operations shifted to dive and water recovery teams, but there was still no sign of the girl.

A final water search was conducted over the weekend, according to the nonprofit.

"Texas EquuSearch has made the difficult and gut-wrenching decision to formally conclude its search operations as of Sunday, April 27, 2025," the group announced on its Facebook page.

Clara remains in all of our hearts. -Texas EquuSearch via Facebook

The group went on to thank everyone who helped in the search effort.

Texas EquuSearch said local dive partners will independently carry on the search, and the nonprofit remains open to revisiting efforts to find her "should a new and viable plan or expert-supported strategy arise."