Fatal crash shuts down US-80 in Mesquite after vehicle flips into opposite lanes

Two people were killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 80 in Mesquite Tuesday evening after their vehicle was struck and flipped into oncoming traffic, according to police.

The Mesquite Police Department said it responded to the crash around 6:34 p.m. on eastbound U.S. 80, between Galloway Avenue and Belt Line Road. Preliminary information indicates that a black SUV clipped the back of another vehicle, causing that vehicle to lose control and flip over the concrete median.

The flipped vehicle landed in the westbound lanes of the highway. Both occupants inside were pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Tuesday night, westbound Highway 80 remained shut down while Mesquite traffic investigators processed the scene. Drivers heading west are being diverted to the Galloway exit. Only one lane of eastbound Highway 80 remains open.

No identities have been released, and authorities have not said whether any charges will be filed in the crash.

