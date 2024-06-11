‘The Bodyguard' star Kevin Costner honored with key to city of Irving

In a momentous occasion, the city of Irving, Texas, paid tribute to renowned actor and filmmaker Kevin Costner on Tuesday, as Mayor Rick Stopfer presented him with the key to the city.

This honor was bestowed to recognize Costner's exceptional career and steadfast commitment to preserving and celebrating the captivating narratives of the American West.

Kevin Costner is an Academy Award-winning talent who has etched his mark on the film industry with iconic portrayals and masterful storytelling. He has appeared in popular series and films like "Yellowstone," "Hidden Figures," "Man of Steel," "The Highwaymen," "The Postman," and "The Bodyguard," with the late Whitney Houston.

His upcoming projects are generating much anticipation, particularly the series "Horizon: An American Saga," which delves into the backdrop of the Civil War expansion. The series' first installment is slated to be released in theaters on June 28.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Costner's dedication to portraying compelling stories of American history has made a lasting impact on audiences worldwide, and the presentation of the Key to the City serves as a testament to his enduring influence and contributions to the art of storytelling.