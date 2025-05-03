Brad Hunstable and his good friend, Dak Prescott, greeted hundreds of students outside of Aledo High School Friday morning. They held a prayer, followed by a powerful message.

"Everyone matters, everyone is special," Prescott said.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Hunstable are not afraid of talking about the tough times. Prescott lost his brother, Jace, in April of 2020, just days after Hunstable lost his son, Hayden. He was only twelve. Both died by suicide and now their families have come together in grief.

"Grief is tough. It can be a rollercoaster. When you’re in that fog, you’ve got your family, but also knowing that other people have gotten through it and other people that you can heal with, is really important," Hunstable said.

Prescott echoed that sentiment. "It’s important to talk. It’s important for us as brothers and neighbors to reach out and not to accept 'I’m OK' as an answer," Prescott said.

The men hope this visit helps grow a movement, a national day of hope, honoring Hayden and Dak's brother, Jace.

"When Jace passed, I said it would be one life taken to save millions. As Brad said, it is our pain that we’ve turned into a purpose," Prescott said.

For both men, the pain is still very real.

"You don’t get over pain, it doesn’t get better, you learn how to deal with it as you get older. The more time that you get to shine a light on their lives or give hope to others, what Brad has had to go through and what my Dad has had to go through, being a parent, I can’t fathom it," Prescott said.

"Being a parent is the greatest gift in the world. For me, losing Hayden was obviously awful. It was an awful situation and what I saw and what my family went through, it was awful. I would take him back in a second. Through it all, I’ve learned that it’s not awful with a period at the end. Even out of all the pain, something beautiful can emerge. It’s better to have lived, even in pain, than to not exist at all because by living, you’re still given the opportunity to love, to be loved. What I believe is the witnessing of a divine plan that is greater than all of our understanding," Hunstable said through tears.

Hayden Hubstable would be a senior this year at Aledo High School. Hunstable says he still keeps up with Hayden's friends.

"I see him in their eyes now and it’s so special to me, all the kids."

The school greetings are part of a bigger plan for Prescott and Hunstable. Their greatest hope is to spark a national conversation.

"It’s not just to continue the lives of Jace and Hayden but it’s to make sure that others understand how important their lives are and how special they are to everyone," Prescott said.

"We know we are helping people and helping kids, but look, it’s also helping us. You find healing in helping others. This seems like a very small thing, just holding up some signs and greeting kids, but the reality of it is positivity and kindness literally spreads," Hunstable said.

"I feel like we started it here and it can expand not just throughout DFW but throughout this country because it’s such a beautiful thing to see someone, to take in that hope, to see that hope transpiring through their eyes and then to allow them to go give someone else hope. It’s something you can’t put a value on, " Prescott said.

Dak Prescott's Faith Fight Finish Foundation and Brad Hunstable's group, Hayden's Corner, hosted the surprise at Aledo High School. Both groups are dedicated to suicide prevention, while promoting the idea that even small acts of kindness can produce lifesaving relationships and ultimately hope.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org -- callers will be connected with trained counselors available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.