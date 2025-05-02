Rejuvenation Foot Spa Massage on Bryant Irvin Road in Fort Worth is the latest in a series of abrupt closures initiated by the Fort Worth Police Department and the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).

“We’re going in there to shut down a business that is doing illegal activity and help the victims that are inside,” said FWPD officer Buddy Calzada.

The department took to social media to announce the 60-day emergency closure of the first illicit spa several months ago.

Since then, Calzada says they have received many tips from the public and legitimate massage businesses pointing police to businesses allegedly involved in illicit activity and sex trafficking.

The two agencies then team up to investigate claims, conducting surprise visits to businesses in question.

Once inside, TDLR representatives look to confirm all employees have proper licensing to work.

Changes to state law allow TDLR to issue a temporary closure if violations are found, said Calzada.

“With this state law, it allows TDLR to go in there almost like code compliance checking on a restaurant,” he said. “We’re inspecting them, making sure everybody has everything they’re supposed to do and not doing the things that they should be doing.”

Police reportedly confirmed Rejuvenation Spa was offering illicit sex services online and to customers and that employees were working without proper licensing.

Calzada says he was present for the investigation and can only say the employees are all adults.

The employees are from another country and were flown to Waco and brought to Fort Worth to work under unknown conditions, he said.

“They’re not wanting to do what is taking place, the activities taking place. It’s very sad,” he said.

Calzada confirmed arrests have been made, but cannot speak to specifics.

TDLR is offering the employees access to resources and help, he said.