North Texas couple harassed, threatened over property's rumored link to Mexican Cartel

A North Texas family said they’ve been persistently harassed because their ranch has strong similarities to a site in Mexico allegedly linked to the cartel. The couple said they’ve worked hard for their lifestyle, but rampant social media chatter has been difficult to deal with.

Perla Villarreal said it’s quite simple; what you see on her property resulted from hard, honest work. She said she came to the United States from Mexico as a child without much. Now, she owns land in Whitewright, and she’s given it the name Izaguirre Ranch.

She sat down and spoke with our partners at Telemundo 39.

“We didn’t have anything and look at what we have accomplished, you know?” said Villarreal. “I feel like it should be a motivation to people that, 'Hey, the American dream is possible.'”

Instead of motivating people, though, her ranch and all that’s on it have people concerned, and even angry.

“Most of the people are thinking the worst, that I do have something to do with the crimes in Mexico,” she said.

The crimes in Mexico she’s referring to are allegedly connected to a ranch with the same name and a similar horse symbol on its gate. A ranch located in Teuchitlan, Jalisco. A site in Mexico that authorities at one point believed to be used by the cartel. The land where the personal belongings of missing people were found and loved ones believe they were murdered.

Many believe Villarreal’s ranch is somehow connected to that ranch and she told us there’s been a barrage of threats against her family.

"My gate is pretty common here. It’s horses, it’s a ranch, we’re out in the country, we have acres," she said. "It’s similar, but it’s not the same."

She said her family will not let fear keep them from the place they worked so hard to make their home.

“I’m not afraid of someone investigating me because I know that we have done nothing illegal. Everything is in documents that I work hard, and where our income comes from,” she said.

She is afraid, though, of how far people might go if they believe the rumors. To her, the problem stems from a cynical eye on her lifestyle.

“Why does this Mexican family have all of this, and I don’t?” she said, assuming that’s what people might think.

She credits real estate and their business as home builders, in part, to their success.

“I work hard. We work hard. We have a business and I’m not going to stop posting things on social media just because people think otherwise,” said Villarreal.