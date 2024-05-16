Youngest victim of Las Vegas Trail shooting released from hospital

After two weeks in the hospital, three-year-old Me’chelle Kinney or ‘Meme’ is out of the hospital. A bullet went through Meme’s liver and punctured her right kidney, making her family fear the worst. However, the little girl was discharged Thursday morning from Cook Children’s Medical Center.

“They just recently took out the feeding tube probably like at 10:30 this morning,” Dontee Kinney said. Donte is Meme’s father.

The proud dad shared the update just hours later during a call for action at New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church.

On May 1, Meme, her older brother, three other children and one 19-year-old were shot outside Miramar Apartments.

“They were all outside and just having fun,” Marquita Devereux said. Devereux’s 14-year-old son, Noah was one of the injured minors. “Fun turned into a nightmare. And for these kids not to be able to go outside, they don't go outside. None of these kids go outside.”

On Thursday, the families spoke out against gun violence alongside Pastor Kyev P. Tatum.

Also present was Tanzania Day, the oldest victim of the shooting. Carefully and with the help of her crutches, Day made her way up to the podium however, she was overcome with emotion.

“I’m traumatized,” Day said through tears.

Her aunt, Janiell Gray had to speak on her behalf.

"Tanzania came to stay with us after this happened," Gray said. "She wakes up screaming, hollering, crying."

Keila Harrison spoke on behalf of her two children who were also shot.

“My son, he is 14. He got shot," Harrison said. “My younger son… got shot in his leg.”

Harrison, along with the other parents present said they had hoped to receive support.

"I'm more upset about the situation because our kids, all of them could have been dead," Harrison said.

The parents said they have instead resorted to accepting help online through GoFundMe.

“I need my help because where is everybody at,” Harrison said.

The residents at Miramar Apartments said repairs to their property have not been made.

“The apartments they have not reached out to us. They have not asked the families if they’re okay,” Devereux said. “They have not patched any of the holes.”

NBC 5 reached out to Miramar Apartments and its owners Richmark Properties for comment on multiple occasions. As of Thursday afternoon, they have not responded to the requests.

They hope repairs are made soon and that police will soon arrest the shooter and those involved.

“I want justice by any means necessary,” Dontee said.

Devereux said she hopes this shooting will encourage other members of the community to pour into the youth.

“We feel like we have failed our children by not protecting from gun violence. The community needs to get together and stand up,” Devereux said. “These kids need help. These kids need something to do.”

According to Fort Worth City Councilmember Michael D. Crain, the non-profit LVT Rise has reached out to the affected area. LVT Rise was established in 2018 and focuses on safety, education, housing, workforce and economic development, and health.

In a statement, Crain said in part, "My heart goes out to all those impacted by this tragic event. No one should ever have to fear for their safety while simply playing in their front yard or watching TV in the comfort of their own home. This is unacceptable... Though challenges persist, a brighter future lies ahead through sustained commitment, strategic investment, and an unwavering dedication to making Las Vegas Trail a neighborhood where all people can live, work and raise families in peace. We will not rest until that vision becomes a reality.”

On May 22, New Mount Rose will host a food drive to benefit the affected families. Residents of Miramar Apartments have asked for baby food, fresh vegetables, and protein. Volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. to load a truck with donations. According to Tatum, food will be distributed that same day in the parking lot of the apartments off Las Vegas Trail.