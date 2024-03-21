Growing a crop of perfect plants and brilliant brains in Coppell ISD

From making the world prettier to giving us food to eat, plants just do so much.

Many of us struggle to keep plants alive but in Coppell ISD students are learning it's less about having a green thumb and more about a botanical brain.

At Coppell Middle School East, students studied plants and how they work while growing their own personal plant.

Kate Seifert challenged her students to take all the things they've learned about the biology of plants and use them to create the perfect plant, one that grows big and tall, and doesn't just survive but strives.

"A lot of kids choose to put solar panels on there just so they can track the light for photosynthesis. So that's like, a really popular thing that they do. But it's just fun for them. And it's a way for them to show their knowledge. That's not a multiple choice test all the time," said Seifert who teaches Science.

The project allowed the students to go back and review past work but then put it to use in a practical way, learning the 'why' behind some plants that don't grow well.

"If it's growing right underneath the sun it grows well, but if it doesn't it wilts to the side," one of the students observed after bringing UV lights to her crop of corn.

The students say they walk away with facts they can use in life whether planting flowers or taking the food they grew and bringing it home to eat.

"I don't like radishes, but this is like the first time I'm growing so I hope I'm gonna eat it. I don't know. It's gonna motivate me," one student shared.